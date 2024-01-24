HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

