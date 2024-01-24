HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $151.30.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.