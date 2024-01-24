HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CB opened at $243.28 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $243.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

