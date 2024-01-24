HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,102. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

