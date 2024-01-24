HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.