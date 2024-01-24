HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

