Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hexcel has increased its dividend by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. 667,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,202. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

