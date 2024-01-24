Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

