Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.82 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00009533 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $139.41 million and approximately $17,875.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017959 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,052.42 or 1.00065052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00204994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80832415 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $51,386.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

