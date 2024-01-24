Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,962.00

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($24.93) and last traded at GBX 1,962 ($24.93), with a volume of 34143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,940 ($24.65).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,860.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,776.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,394.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.
