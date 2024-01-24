HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.75

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 18765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $821.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

