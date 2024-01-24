Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCSG opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

