Head to Head Contrast: FMC (NYSE:FMC) versus MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FMC and MustGrow Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $5.80 billion 1.24 $731.50 million $3.93 14.71 MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than MustGrow Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FMC and MustGrow Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 9 5 0 2.27 MustGrow Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

FMC currently has a consensus target price of $80.38, suggesting a potential upside of 39.01%. Given FMC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than MustGrow Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and MustGrow Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 10.01% 18.84% 5.59% MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FMC beats MustGrow Biologics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About MustGrow Biologics

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses. The company is also developing bioherbicide to treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, home, and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets; and postharvest food preservation, an application in sprout, disease, and pathogen treatment for storage and food preservation markets. The company was formerly known as Duport Capital Ltd. and changed its name to MustGrow Biologics Corp. in March 2018. MustGrow Biologics Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

