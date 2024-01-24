HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of HCA Healthcare worth $276,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.81. 1,992,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day moving average of $261.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.