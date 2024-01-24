HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($3.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.39). The consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

IKT opened at $2.15 on Monday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( NYSE:IKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.66% and a negative net margin of 5,886.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

