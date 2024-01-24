HC Wainwright Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $0.80

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 263.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on USAS

Americas Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 975,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.