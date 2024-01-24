Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) to Issue GBX 18 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of LON HSP opened at GBX 428.65 ($5.45) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.46.

Insider Transactions at Hargreaves Services

In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12). 13.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

