Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.93. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 66,935 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $525.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
