Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 132,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $536.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

