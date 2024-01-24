Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.79

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$95.79 and last traded at C$95.19, with a volume of 23737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of C$871.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Also, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

