Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 283,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 182,846 shares.The stock last traded at $117.21 and had previously closed at $116.88.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

