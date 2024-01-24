Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 283,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 182,846 shares.The stock last traded at $117.21 and had previously closed at $116.88.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

