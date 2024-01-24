Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,643,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

