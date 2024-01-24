Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

HAL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 9,359,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

