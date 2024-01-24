Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) vs. Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Haitong Securities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Haitong Securities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 204.35%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Haitong Securities.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $114.66 million 5.14 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -13.80 Haitong Securities N/A N/A N/A $0.55 1.08

This table compares Applied Digital and Haitong Securities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Haitong Securities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haitong Securities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Haitong Securities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Haitong Securities N/A N/A N/A

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc. The Investment Banking segment provides sponsoring and underwriting services in equity and debt capital markets; financial consulting services, which includes merger and assets restructuring services; and services related to the national equities exchange and quotations. The Asset Management segment offers investment management services on investment products comprising asset, fund, and private equity management to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The Trading and Institution segment provides stock sales and trading, prime brokerage, and stock lending and research services in financial markets; market-making services for fixed income, currency and commodity products, futures and options, and derivatives on various exchanges; and investment funds and private equity projects. The Finance Lease segment offers financial solutions that include finance and operating lease, factoring, entrustment loans, and related consulting services. The Others segment provides warehouse receipts pledge and pricing services. It also offers fund raising and management services; investment advisory and management services; and real estate development, property management, and catering management services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

