Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 69,660 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hagerty Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.43 million. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 356,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

