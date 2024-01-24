Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,890 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 0.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. 4,911,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,315. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

