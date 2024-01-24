Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 63,773 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,356,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $131,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,367,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

