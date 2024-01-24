Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 36,001 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 1.25% of Ameresco worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $78,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,922,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 380,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,499. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

