Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 2,468 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $91,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $523,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $17.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $848.16. 1,925,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $747.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.00 and a 12-month high of $858.64.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

