Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $52.31 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for about 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.31% of Hubbell worth $52,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.08. 301,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.85 and its 200 day moving average is $311.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

