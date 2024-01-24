Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 60,392 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,392 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.73% of Canadian Solar worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,094. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

