Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 2,786 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 848,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,172 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 14,308,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,200,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

