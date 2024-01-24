Guggenheim Downgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Neutral

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DTE stock opened at $104.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.