Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Head to Head Review

Cyxtera Technologies and Grindr are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Grindr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $760.30 million 0.00 -$355.10 million ($3.56) N/A Grindr $195.01 million 7.75 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Grindr.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77% Grindr -2.35% 40.70% 0.98%

Summary

Grindr beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

