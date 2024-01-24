GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Shares Up 7.5%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 54,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$152.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$95.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

