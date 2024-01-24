Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 554,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,416,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after buying an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after buying an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $13,967,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after buying an additional 318,631 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

