Great-West Lifeco Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $4.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

TSE:GWO opened at C$43.52 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$1,167,740.00. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.