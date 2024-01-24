Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 1,044 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,880,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,026,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

