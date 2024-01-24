good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 102,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 161,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.
