Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 13,940 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.63.
Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
