Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 13,940 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

