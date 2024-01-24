Gladstone Land Co. (LANDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

