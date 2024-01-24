Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 8.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. 5,539,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 22,781,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $57,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,346,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $57,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,346,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,194,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,083,951 shares of company stock worth $1,589,995 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after buying an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

