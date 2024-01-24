Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $1.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $1.10 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE DNA opened at $1.28 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $56,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,900,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,951 shares of company stock worth $1,589,995 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

