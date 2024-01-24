GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GH Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09.
GH Research Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GH Research
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.