GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GH Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09.

GH Research Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. GH Research has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.