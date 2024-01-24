Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.75.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

