General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

