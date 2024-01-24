Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.80

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 585229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gen Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Gen Digital by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

