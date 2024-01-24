GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.
NYSE:GATX opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.97.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.75.
In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GATX by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in GATX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GATX by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GATX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GATX by 20.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
