FY2025 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%.
NFI Group Stock Down 1.4 %
NFI Group stock opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.77.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
