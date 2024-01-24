FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MARA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 5.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

